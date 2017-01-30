KSDK
Close

Robotic Surgical System at SSM Health

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital recently received a Robotic Surgical System. What is that and why should you care? Dr. Melanie Edwards, a SLUCare thoracic surgeon is here to explain

KSDK 11:49 AM. CST January 30, 2017

For more information about what SSM Health is doing go to ssmhealth.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories