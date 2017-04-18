Rory Judd lost 108lbs with Charles D'Angelo
Well swimsuit season will be here before you know it and if you you're looking to get over that hump. Rory Judd might be just the motivation you're looking for. The photo you see of him is 108 pounds heavier. Now this is him after working with Charles D'
KSDK 11:26 AM. CDT April 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunset Hills mansion has $800,000 pool house
-
Arrest made in fatal Instagram shooting
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Semi crashes into two Soulard businesses
-
Police: Man under influence of LSD stabs 3, walks naked through Walmart
-
Scoop up some free perks on Tax Day
-
April the Giraffe: A healthy obsession
-
Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead
-
Southwest Airlines flies sick children to treatment facilities at no charge
-
Man charged with sex assault involving juvenile
More Stories
-
Steve Stephens found dead inside car in Erie, Pa.Apr 18, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
-
Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson to be sworn in TuesdayApr 18, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
Human remains ID'd as woman who went missing on…Apr 18, 2017, 11:35 a.m.