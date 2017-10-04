KSDK
Close

Saga Toys is an action figure depot

Our next stop is out of this world. It's a place where Stars Wars and GI Joe come together to allow adults to re-live their youth and kids to simply have a great time. Jimmy V shows us around this action figure headquarters.

KSDK 11:42 AM. CDT October 04, 2017

Saga Toys is located on South Lindbergh Boulevard near 55.  A spaceship will soon be inside the store that you'll be able to use for parties.  You can contact the store by calling 314-919-7242 or check out Saga Toys on Facebook.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories