Saga Toys is an action figure depot

Saga Toys is located on South Lindbergh Boulevard near 55. A spaceship will soon be inside the store that you'll be able to use for parties. You can contact the store by calling 314-919-7242 or check out Saga Toys on Facebook.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
Our next stop is out of this world. It's a place where Stars Wars and GI Joe come together to allow adults to re-live their youth and kids to simply have a great time. Jimmy V shows us around this action figure headquarters.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
