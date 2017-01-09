KSDK
Saint Louis Fashion Incubator opens up on Washington Ave

Dana Dean was live to check out the space.

KSDK 12:32 PM. CST January 09, 2017

The Saint Louis Fashion Incubator opens up on Washington Avenue. You can find them located at 1533 Washington Avenue. For more information visit saintlouisfashionincubator.org or contact info@stlouisfashionincubator.org.


