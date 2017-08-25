Sardella's Seasonal Spotlight: Tomatoes with Vista Ramen

We are at the height of harvest season for summer produce and James Beard winner Gerard Craft and his executive chef at Sardella will be celebrating this Sunday with a special collaboration dinner. They've teamed up with Vista Ramen to create a 5-course m

KSDK 10:44 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories