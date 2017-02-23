KSDK
Sardella to serve brunch starting this weekend

If you haven't been to Gerard Craft's restaurant Sardella yet- then maybe this is your excuse. Dana Dean is back and at the restaurant because he's launching brunch this weekend.

KSDK 11:59 AM. CST February 23, 2017

Sardella is located at 7734 Forsyth Blvd in Clayton.
Brunch will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

