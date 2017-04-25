Sasha Nicholas opens store in Ladue

Inside the newest store on Clayton Road in Ladue, you'll find monogrammed dinnerware that is definitely special, but isn't just for special occasions.

Cynthia Nouri, said, "It's meant to be used everyday so you see those inscriptions everyday and those custom designs."

Over the past two years, St. Louis company Sasha Nicholas has filled thousands of orders nationwide. The numerous magazine features have certainly helped.

She said, "Garden and Gun magazine, Southern Lady, Victoria, Martha Stewart Weddings, twice in the last six months in Southern Living."

With almost 16,000 Instagram followers, the owner of Sasha Nicholas, Cynthia Nouri, is still pinching herself.

"It's been unbelievable," she said.

Cynthia was a dentist for 27 years and sold her practice to start Sasha Nicholas, named after her two children.

"I loved dentistry. I didn't quit because i was tired or burned out, i just really wanted to do this," she said.

The china is imported from Europe and the plates are designed, hand decorated, and kiln fired in a Kirkwood studio, then shipped to customers in just two weeks.

She said, "It's the highest quality porcelain you can make. Porcelain is extremely durable. Put it in oven, dishwasher, microwave, as long as it doesn't have gold on it."

Turns out, dentistry and dinnerware kind of go hand in hand.

"We use porcelain and gold in dinnerware and we use it in mouths."

Not only can you get your monogram on a plate, but you can get an inscription in your handwriting on the bottom.

She said, "At the holidays, we often have, where there's a favorite family recipe, grandma's favorite, and it's in the handwriting of the person everyone thinks of when they think of the recipe."

And now with Sasha Nicholas' first retail boutique, customers can touch and feel the products before they buy and shop for other gifts while they're here.

Sasha Nicholas is located at 9752 Clayton Road. Follow her on social media at instagram.com/sashanicholas and search Sasha Nicholas on Facebook. The website is sashanicholas.com and number is (888) 877-5230.



© 2017 KSDK-TV