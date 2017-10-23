Save big on designer merchandise at Couturier

CREVE COEUR, MO - The Resale Shop in Creve Coeur is gearing up for its most anticipated event of the year called Couturier. You'll be able to save big on designer brands for 5 days starting Thursday.

Jessica Means, Store Manager, said, "We are talking brands like Louis Vuitton, Kate Spade, St. John, Gucci."

Couturier isn't just for women. You'll find designer clothes and shoes for men and stuff for kids too.

"You are going to pay somewhere between 1/4 and a 1/7 of what you would pay on this merchandise full retail," Jessica said.



You can be the very first to shop this merchandise on Thursday if you buy a VIP ticket.

Susan Dertke Hendin, Co-Chair of Couturier, said, "We have ticket sales which are right now very limited. But you an still get a couple. And you can come in between 1 and 4 o'clock in the afternoon and you can shop with a Saks Fifth Avenue stylist or, if you prefer, you can shop alone. And if you want a stylist it is $75 and if you want to shop by yourself it is $50."

Between 4 and 8 pm Thursday, it costs $10 to get in. It's free after Thursday.

The Resale Shop is a charitable project of the National Council of Jewish Women in St. Louis. Money raised stays in the community and helps fund about a dozen projects.

Susan Witte, President of National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, said, "Our signature project that a lot of people know about is called the Back to School Store. A one day project in the summer. Last summer we served 1400 children. We give them everything they ned to start school. Brand new clothing, winter clothes, hats, a backpack of all the suplies they need."

It's happening at The Resale Shop at 295 N Lindbergh Blvd. Just look for the black and white striped awning. The phone number 314-692-8141 and website to buy tickets to the VIP preview is ncjwstl.org. The VIP Preview is Thursday from 1-4 PM, it costs 50 dollars and $75 with a stylist. Then from 4-8 PM it is $10 at the door. Friday 10-6 and Saturday 10-5 it's free to get in. Monday 10-6 and Tuesday 10-7 merchandise is 25% off.





