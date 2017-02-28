KSDK
Save room for dessert at The Blue Duck

A popular restaurant in Washington, Missouri just opened its second location in Maplewood so this morning Dana Dean is taking us inside the Blue Duck.

Dana Dean, KSDK 10:57 AM. CST February 28, 2017

Keep up with The Blue Duck on their website, blueduckstl.com, and social media, facebook.com/blueduckstl.
 
The Blue Duck is located at 2661 Sutton Boulevard in Maplewood. Their phone numebr is (314) 769-9940.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


