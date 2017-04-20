Close Schlafly Beer's Slow Roll Bike Ride is this Sunday Earth Day is Saturday, but Schlafly Beer has been celebrating all month with a number of fun initiatives. Wil Rogers with Schlafly Beer is here to tell us how we can take part. KSDK 11:26 AM. CDT April 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Schlafly Beer's Slow Roll Bike Ride starts at 10:30 Sunday morning at both the Tap Room and Bottleworks. Riders will start making their way to Forest Park as a group at 12:30. You can find more information at schlafly.com/earthday. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Watching your child end career 2 men killed inside north St. Louis County home WFAA Breaking News Sam Dotson out as St. Louis police chief The Deal Guy: Liquid Gold Parents show support for Hazelwood employee Mother teaches lesson in giving back Iconic statue gets facelift PUPPY MILL BUST: Hundreds found in deplorable conditions Tram rides resume at the Arch More Stories Scammers target seniors at grocery stores in St.… Apr 20, 2017, 10:01 a.m. Missouri teen harvests rare wild turkey Apr 20, 2017, 6:25 a.m. 13-year-old shoots self in hand while playing with a gun Apr 20, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
