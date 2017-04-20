KSDK
Schlafly Beer's Slow Roll Bike Ride is this Sunday

Earth Day is Saturday, but Schlafly Beer has been celebrating all month with a number of fun initiatives. Wil Rogers with Schlafly Beer is here to tell us how we can take part.

Schlafly Beer's Slow Roll Bike Ride starts at 10:30 Sunday morning at both the Tap Room and Bottleworks. Riders will start making their way to Forest Park as a group at 12:30. You can find more information at schlafly.com/earthday.

