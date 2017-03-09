Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival is this weekend

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend there are plenty of options including a festival a foodie website just named one of 12 ridiculously cool food and drink fests in the world. Dana Dean is live at the Schlafly Tap Room with a preview.

KSDK 11:31 AM. CST March 09, 2017

