KSDK
Close

Senior living at a whole new level

There's a new place in town that takes senior living to a whole new level. Their unique approach helps the residents, and their families, improve every part of life.

KSDK 11:33 AM. CDT April 05, 2017

Stonecrest at Clayton View Senior Living is located on Eager Road at Brentwood and Highway 40. Find out more about them by calling 314-961-1700 or visit them on line at StonecrestatClaytonView.com.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories