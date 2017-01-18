Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music is at the Peabody Opera House this weekend

Sesame Street Live: Elmo makes music will be on stage at the Peabody Opera House this weekend, but this morning Cookie Monster and Elmo are in-studio whipping up one of their favorite recipes. Jeff Dietzel is also here to keep them in line.

KSDK 12:52 PM. CST January 18, 2017

