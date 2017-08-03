Sherry's Snacks opens in Upper Alton

ALTON, ILL. - In a 200 year old building on the corner of College and Washington Avenues in Upper Alton, you'll find a new place that makes people smile.

"I don't like frowny faces and so candy made sense," she said.



Owner Indira Hulker wanted Sherry's Snacks to be a place where families could make memories, without spending a lot of money.

"That's really what it's about for us. remembering 30 years from now hey we went to the candy store and got those gummy bears and soda float.

At Sherry's Snacks, you'll find a bit of nostalgia at every turn.

"We have customers that come in from everywhere and we try to create the atmosphere that you're coming into your nanna's house, where you have the candies from when you were a kid."

Sherry's Snacks carries 17 flavors of gummy bears.

"Our rainbow of gummy bears have really taken off. They are so so fresh. It makes a difference," she said.

And if you think that's a big selection, they have twice the amount of taffy.

"There's a lot to choose from," she said.

Sherry's Snacks even serves a Harry Potter-themed beverage, Butterbeer. It's a non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda called the Flying Cauldron. You can get it by the bottle or take it to the next level.

"For all of our Harry Potter fans, we have our Witches Brew which is a Butterbeer based float. Vanilla ice cream. It's delicious," Indira said.

They also offer savory snacks like chili cheese nachos. No matter what you order, this place is bound to make your day a little sweeter.

She said, "I see those smiles as soon as they walk in the door."

Sherry's Snacks is located at 2500 College Avenue in n, Illinois. The number is 618-433-9200. Check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/sherryssnacks.

© 2017 KSDK-TV