Shock City School of Music

St. Louis's largest music festival...LouFest is this weekend in Forest Park. photojournalist Randy Schwentker recently discovered a place where kids and teens who have dreams of taking that big stage one day can work on their voice.

KSDK 11:24 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

LouFest is tomorrow and Sunday in Forest Park. The music starts both days at 11:15.  The Voice event is on both days you can sign up online here.

