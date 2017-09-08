Shock City School of Music

LouFest is tomorrow and Sunday in Forest Park. The music starts both days at 11:15. The Voice event is on both days you can sign up online here.
St. Louis's largest music festival...LouFest is this weekend in Forest Park. photojournalist Randy Schwentker recently discovered a place where kids and teens who have dreams of taking that big stage one day can work on their voice.
