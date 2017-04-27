Shop for air plants, succulents, and more at Flowers and Weeds

Customers are constantly amazed the first time they step foot into Flowers and Weeds on Cherokee Street.

Owner Jessica Douglass said, "I get a lot of wows."

Jessica opened Flowers and Weeds inside this building on Cherokee Street almost two years ago. You won't find your typical flower bouquet here.

"It's not gonna be 12 roses with babies breath... I gravitate to the stranger things," she said.

For example, mini pineapples.

She said, "We have some mini pineapples, they are real. They are actually bromeliads, related to air plants."

Flowers and Weeds carries plenty of air plants and succulents of all shapes and sizes. The shop also have a make-your-own terraium station.

There's also a Flower Bar where you can put together your own bouquet or have them make one for you.

The shop is located at 3201 Cherokee Street. The number is (314) 776-2887. Visit them online at flowersandweeds.com.

