Shop for prom dresses and spring trends at La Ville

It's not even prom season yet but La Ville boutique in Ellisville is ready for the most important high school dance of the year. Owner Jacqueline Madey says girls have been shopping at her store for prom dresess since January.

She said, "Girls do it pretty early becuse they want to be the only one to have the dress that they're getting. We track all the schools around here so if you get a dress from us, you know nobody else is goign to have it in your color. "

As far as the prom trends, you'll see a lot of lace this year. Two piece dresses are also popular and so are cut outs. This dress has all three trends wrapped into one. At La Ville, which offers sizes 00 to 24 in prom dresses, service is a top priority and you get a personal stylist experience every time you come in.

She said, "It's almost like trying on a wedding dress this days. We try on a bunch of different styles, we try on different fabrics, colors, and get a sense of what you're really interested in."

Not shopping for prom? No problem, this store has a good mix of classic and spring trends. And they get new shipments in every week so there's always something different on the shelves. Off the shoulder tops are once again in style this year. Another trend you'll see are sleeves that make a statement.

You'll find La Ville at 15848 Fountain Plaza Drive in Ellisville. The number is (636) 220-1222

Find them online at shoplaville.com or at facebook.com/ShopLaVille.



(© 2017 KSDK)