Shopping for a mattress? Try these tips

Walking into a mattress store can sometimes be a bit overhwhelming.

Pat McCurren from Mattress Direct said, "There are essentually old style spring mattresses, new performance materials... Tempurpedic mattreses, and hybrids."

Yes, there are a lot of options.

"It's definitely something you want a knowledgable tour guide for."

So let Pat Mccurran from Mattress Direct be your tour guide.

"They'll tell you that you're mattress should last 8-10 years, as long as you're sleeping comfortably past that, it's not necessary that you have to replace it."

So if you aren't sleeping comofrtably, let's start with the basics.

"When you come to find a mattress the first thing you want to do is find a pillow that fits the way you're going to use the mattress. That lets the mattress do its job."

Which is why Mattress Direct offers pillow fittings.

"It's just like trying on shoes you want to find the one that fits you the best," he said.



Mattress Direct, a St. Louis owned and operated company, has 17 stores.

He said, "When you order direct from the factory it's less than the sale price."

Mattress Direct also offers high tech sleep options. This mattress base works with your smartphone to track how well you sleep every night.

"In the same way a fitness tracker will track your steps every day, the sleep tracker will tell you how well you slept last night."

It can also act as an alarm clock to wake you up in the morning.

McCurren said, "At the correct time in your sleep cycle you'll be woken by a gentle massage you can set that to be full body or at your feet. It's less annoying than regular alarm clock."

Mattress Direct built the official mattress of the St. Louis Blues,- which you too can own.

"It feels different on one side than the other, if you need to."

Whether you're a professional hockey player or a regular customer, Mattress Direct is here to help you sleep like a baby.



