Close Show Me St. Louis visits the St. Louis Boat and Sportshow Dana Dean was live to show us everything. Dana Dean, KSDK 11:32 AM. CST January 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The St. Louis Boat and Sportshow at America's Center and The Dome opens at 2 PM and runs through Sunday. Adults cost $12, kids 15 and younger are free. For more information, visit stlouisboatshow.com (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Actor kills himself on Facebook Live Executive orders bring fear to immigrants Fire heavily damages Giovanni's on The Hill New baby Clydesdale born in Boonville Health care provider wanted in beating School workers under fire for signs at march Madonna speaks at Women's March KSDK's Anne allred to get kidney transplant Hero speaks after saving DPS trooper's life Woodlands dog saves woman from attacker More Stories Mo. Senate advances right-to-work bill to House Jan 26, 2017, 11:24 a.m. Mexican president says he will not attend meeting with Trump Jan 26, 2017, 11:06 a.m. Executive orders met with fear, uncertainty by some… Jan 25, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs