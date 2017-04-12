KSDK
Close

Shred those extra pounds with Nutrimost

If the thought of seeing friends and family this weekend makes you want to loose a few pounds. Dr. Bryan Deloney with Nutrimost Missouri can help.

KSDK 11:29 AM. CDT April 12, 2017

To learn more about the program go to NutrimostMissouri.com.  You can also call 844-STL-MOST.  Mention Show Me St. Louis and you'll get a body composition analysis for $27 which is normally $99.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories