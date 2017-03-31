Close Sign up for GO! St. Louis' Mississippi 7K Next sunday the streets of St. Louis will be filled with runners thanks to the GO! St. Louis Marathon. Mona Langenberg is here to tell us about another way you can participate if a marathon seems like too many miles. KSDK 3:06 PM. CDT March 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The GO! St. Louis' Mississippi 7K is next Sunday starting at 7 am through Downtown St. Louis. Everyone who signs up gets a shirt and finishers medal. You can register here. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome North City cows I-85 closed indefinitely Cows on the loose in north St. Louis NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Deal Guy: Site Crashing Easter Chocolate Steal Stanton Prep students protest prom attire controversy Church serves up fish and fun during Lent Missing Berkeley woman's body identified More Stories Two more area cemeteries vandalized Mar 31, 2017, 1:03 p.m. Police union calls MLS stadium a 'no brainer' Mar 31, 2017, 1:58 p.m. St. Louis Zoo voted 'Nation's Best Zoo' Mar 31, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
