Sign up for GO! St. Louis' Mississippi 7K

Next sunday the streets of St. Louis will be filled with runners thanks to the GO! St. Louis Marathon. Mona Langenberg is here to tell us about another way you can participate if a marathon seems like too many miles.

KSDK 3:06 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

The GO! St. Louis' Mississippi 7K is next Sunday starting at 7 am through Downtown St. Louis. Everyone who signs up gets a shirt and finishers medal.  You can register here.

