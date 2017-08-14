Sign up for the Biz Dash

KSDK
The Biz Dash is the ultimate end-of-summer work party. The event brings the St. Louis region together to celebrate civic pride and living a healthy, active lifestyle among other things. Here to tell us more is Chris Roseman, Vice President - St. Louis Sp

KSDK 11:49 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

The Biz Dash is Thursday, August 31st from 5 to 10 p.m at Ballpark Village. You can find more information about signing up by calling 314-345-5101 or visiting stlbizdash.com.

