KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Sister Cities Cajun now open along South Broadway

There's a new spot to get authentic southern Louisana food. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker stopped by sister cities Cajun to check out the new and improved location.

KSDK 11:05 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

Sister cities Cajun is at 3550 South Broadway.  It's open everyday but Monday for lunch and dinner.
You can look over the menu at sistercitiescajun.com or place an order for carry out by calling 314-405-0447.
    

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories