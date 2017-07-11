Sister Cities Cajun now open along South Broadway

Sister cities Cajun is at 3550 South Broadway. It's open everyday but Monday for lunch and dinner.
You can look over the menu at sistercitiescajun.com or place an order for carry out by calling 314-405-0447.
There's a new spot to get authentic southern Louisana food. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker stopped by sister cities Cajun to check out the new and improved location.
