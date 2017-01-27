Smoothie bowls and healthy treats with Made Fare Co.

You can purchase Kylie's delicious granola at MadeFare.com. You can also find it at the Tower Grove Farmer's Market, Union Studio, Local Harvest, Edibles and Essentials and Kakao Chocolate.
(© 2017 KSDK)
January is coming to an end and by this time some of those resolutions are fading. If one of yours was trying to eat a little healthier Kylie Roth, the woman behind Made Fare Co is here to get us back on track.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs