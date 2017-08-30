Sneak preview of Dinosaur Train:The Traveling Exhibit

CREVE COEUR, MO - About 9 miles north of the Magic House, you'll find a small team of craftsmen are hard at work, building future exhibits. In a way, these men are the glue of the Magic House.

Carrie Hutchcraft, spokesperson for the Magic House, said, ”Without them, we wouldn’t have the physical creation that we have and this wonderful exhibit that will last for several years with thousands of kids visiting it and playing with it.”

The Magic House typically builds exhibits in the basement of the Children's Museum but since there are a few creations in the works right now, their team is making use of this Creve Coeur warehouse.

Jim Fischer, Exhibit Fabrication Assistant, said, “This is sort of an overflow facility, but it's still magic.”

Seth Vandaveer and Jim Fischer are currently building Dinosaur Train, based on the hit PBS kids TV series.

Seth, Exhibit Manager, said, “We started in February, on and off, and then it will go in the first week of October.”

That's right, they've been building dinosaur train for nearly 8 months now. This exhibit doesn’t come preassembled. They get plans on paper but the rest is up to them.

“That's where the magic comes from. Trying to turn the paper plans into 3 dimensional products.”

After they're done building Dinosaur Train at the offsite warehouse, it will be transported on a semi-tractor trailer to the Magic House in Kirkwood. It will eventually travel the country.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit will be free with Museum admission and will be at The Magic House October 7 through November 26, 2017 as well as March 3 through May 13, 2018.

