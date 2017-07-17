KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Social media and job hunting

It should come as no surprise that in this day and age companies use social media to make employment decisions. But is it legal? Here to answer that question is Andy Crouppen with Brown and Crouppen.

KSDK 10:45 AM. CDT July 17, 2017

If you need legal advice give the experts at Brown and Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222. You can also find them online at getbc.com.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories