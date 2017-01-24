KSDK
Southwest Chicken Chilli

Gathering with friends to watch the big Game is a great reason to make a pot of chili!And well sometimes it's fun to stir the pot and try something new. Local mom blogger Amy Tannin is doing just that with a southwest chicken chili recipe.

KSDK 11:35 AM. CST January 24, 2017

For this and more family-inspired recipes, go to redgoldtomatoes.com. You can also check out Amys blog....acupfullofsass.com.
 

