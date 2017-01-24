Close Southwest Chicken Chilli Gathering with friends to watch the big Game is a great reason to make a pot of chili!And well sometimes it's fun to stir the pot and try something new. Local mom blogger Amy Tannin is doing just that with a southwest chicken chili recipe. KSDK 11:35 AM. CST January 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For this and more family-inspired recipes, go to redgoldtomatoes.com. You can also check out Amys blog....acupfullofsass.com. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK's Anne allred to get kidney transplant China demolitions President Trump meets with business leaders Lawsuit filed against maker of Hatchimals 5 kids, 2 adults pulled from burning home Buildings evacuated at Scott Air Force Base Arrest made in 12-year-old's kidnapping Baby blue pantry helping moms and babies Friends and family mourn woman killed on I-55. More Stories Man dies after being stunned by St. Louis County officers Jan 24, 2017, 10:39 a.m. Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota Access… Jan 24, 2017, 8:52 a.m. Man arrested after $20M in cash found inside box spring Jan 24, 2017, 7:54 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs