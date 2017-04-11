Spring fashion with Too Blue Boutique

With the beautiful weather we had over the weekend, it's clear Spring is here.That also means it's time to switch up your wardrobe. Not sure what's in...this woman can help. Addie Hohman is the owner of Too Blue Boutique.
Too Blue Boutique is in Columbia, Illinois at 109 West Gundlach Street. You can give them a call at 618-281-2258. You can also shop online at tooblueboutique.com. Their under the stars event at Ballpark Village is Friday, April 21.
