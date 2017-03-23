Close Spring Greens Salad with Eckerts Spring is here and if you're looking for a recipe you can make with the fresh produce from your garden or the grocery isle...Angie Eckert has one. KSDK 12:17 PM. CDT March 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can find this delicious recipes at Eckerts.com. Of course you can always just stop by Eckerts Country Store in Belleville and grab something delicious. Plus there's always something fun going on there. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family of man shot at MetroLink stop grieves WFAA Breaking News Siri phone scam spreading across social media could call 911 Body of missing mother discovered on I-44 Local artist designs baseball beer cans Dogs love reggae and soft rock music the most Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera A house tour through a St. Charles container home Fatal crash causing delays on NB I-55. DCFS ordered father of seven found dead in house fire to stay away from children More Stories St. Louis city, MSD to tear down abandoned buildings Mar 23, 2017, 11:27 a.m. Police warn against 'Siri 108' prank spreading… Mar 23, 2017, 6:51 a.m. Family of man killed on MetroLink station speaks out Mar 22, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs