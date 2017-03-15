Spring has sprung at The Flower Petaler

Even on a gray day The Flower Petaler is a colorful place with beautiful silk florals and eye-catching accents for your home.

"We make Easter wreaths, we make pieces for your walls or your front door, we'll do center pieces you name it we can do it," explains Scott Bryan.

As the store manager, he knows every nook and cranny and there are a lot of nooks and crannies.

"People know us for our gifts and know us for our flowers, but if you've never been in we're a great source for art, lamps, furniture, wall decor."

It is 17 rooms of stuff. A store where even the shelves are for sale, but this time of year something else has hatched at The Flower Petaler.

"We've got bunny rabbits everywhere, we've even got little sheep," he adds.

There are also new pieces of furniture and just the right words for just the right space.

"The spin on this that's unique is this is actual barn wood," Bryan points out.

Each room offers something slightly different than the last.

"Succulents are a big design thing right now, we're making succulent arrangements, wreaths, all kinds of things. Plus these look like the real thing and you don't have to water them."

So whether it's a conversation piece or just something that's cute and cuddly for spring you'll find it at The Flower Petaler.

The Flower Petaler is at 620 S. Main Street in Saint Charles.

