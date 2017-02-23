KSDK
Spruce up your home for Spring at the Green Goose

If you're wanting to spice up the look of your home this spring... stop by the Green Goose Consignment Gallery. You'll find a wide range of unique furniture and accessories, including one of a kind items and very cool retro pieces.

KSDK 12:17 PM. CST February 23, 2017

The Green Goose Consignment Gallery is on Laclede Station Road in Webster Groves. You can give them a call at 314-961-4444 or check them out online at GreenGoose.com.
 

