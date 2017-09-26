KSDK
SSM Health offering free flu vaccinations

Getting that annual flu show is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Christine Grass, a pharmacist at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, is here with a few reminders and two needles.

KSDK 11:25 AM. CDT September 26, 2017

SSM Health is offering free flu vaccinations Saturday, October 7th from 8 am to noon at seven area locations.
 

Locations of the free SSM Health flu clinics are listed below:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House

3450 Park Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63104

 

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.) 

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

 

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton

Conference Center

1015 Bowles Avenue

Fenton, MO 63026

 

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis

Education Center - Koenig Building       

400 Medical Plaza

Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

 

SSM Health DePaul Hospital

Orthopedic Center

12349 DePaul Drive 

Saint Louis, MO 63044           

 

SSM Health Outpatient Center – Saint Charles

711 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles, MO 63303

 

SSM Health Medical Group

172 Professional Parkway

Troy, MO 63379

 

For those unable to attend the October 7 clinics, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/now/ to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.

