SSM Health offering free flu vaccinations

SSM Health is offering free flu vaccinations Saturday, October 7th from 8 am to noon at seven area locations.
Locations of the free SSM Health flu clinics are listed below:
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House
3450 Park Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63104
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton
Conference Center
1015 Bowles Avenue
Fenton, MO 63026
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis
Education Center - Koenig Building
400 Medical Plaza
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
SSM Health DePaul Hospital
Orthopedic Center
12349 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
SSM Health Outpatient Center – Saint Charles
711 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles, MO 63303
SSM Health Medical Group
172 Professional Parkway
Troy, MO 63379
For those unable to attend the October 7 clinics, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/now/ to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs