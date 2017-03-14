St. Charles Trolley back in action starting Wednesday

KSDK - 'Meet me in St. Charles' is what Mayor Sally Faith hopes people will be saying once the St. Charles Trolley is back in action.

"Everywhere I go, people talk to me, 'Oh I see the trolley is coming back.' Yes, that's right," she said.

It's coming back on Wednesday and the city gave us a sneak peek of what to expect.

"There could be people who have never been to St. Charles and this is their opportunity to drive around and see a lot more than one spot one time," said the mayor.

The trolley will take a 30 minute loop with stops at Streets of St. Charles, Ameristar Casino, Country Inn and Suites, Historic Main Street, Foundry Arts Center, Frenchtown, Bass Pro, and the Convention Center.

"As in many municipalities or cities, there are parking issues. We have a lot of wonderful places people can park they can catch the trolley, come down have lunch, go shopping, go back to their vehicle or if they are here for a conference or convention, they can do that connectivity," Mayor Faith said.

Trolley maps are available at the Visitors Center on Main Street.

"We have places marked, have time, literature, information," Mayor Faith said.

The free trolley service runs from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit stcharlestrolley.com.

The trolley will run from March 15 to December 31, and then start up again in March 2018.

© 2017 KSDK-TV