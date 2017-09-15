St. Louis-based Goebel & Co. Furniture opens showroom in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO - Inside Goebel and Co. furniture's workshop in Midtown, you'll find a team craftsmen sanding, cutting, and polishing timeless furniture that can be found in homes all over the world.

"Our customers are mainly outside of St. Louis and international customers. We sell a lot of furniture to Europe and Southeast Asia," said Martin Goebel, president of Goebel and Company.

With that said, you've probably sat on this furniture and just didn't realize it. It can be found in about 25 restaurants in St. Louis.

"We are in Rick Lewis' new restaurant, Grace. We started off in residential furniture but the inherent quality of it led into the commercial realm."

But there's been no easy way for customers to see a variety of pieces in one location.

"It's been a problem for us to let people know what we do and know we exist," he said.

Which is why Goebel & Company furniture is opening its first showroom.

"An actual place where people can come see touch experience furniture was always the goal and we're happy to be here in Maplewood," he said.

The showroom at the corner of Manchester Road and Sutton Boulevard is also a gallery featuring local artists.

Martin said, "If you drop our pieces of furniture into homes with other not crafted pieces, it can look awkward sometimes, it can look really good sometimes. But we wanted to show the ideal environment which is why we came here to Maplewood.

And this this heirloom furniture comes in all shapes sizes and price points.

"We've got products starting at $20 with kitchen bowls and then on up to $20,000-$30,000 pieces that are marquee pieces that can go in the nicest of home interiors," he said.

A new shop in Maplewood with furniture built to last.

Goebel and Company furniture showroom and gallery is located at 7401 Manchester Road. It opens tomorrow to the public at 10 AM. Hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 AM-5 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM. You can give them a call at 314-807-1745 or visit goebelfurniture.com.



