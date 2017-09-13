St. Louis-based stylist and model launches healthier nailpolish line

ST. LOUIS, MO - Kathy Ferrara is a stylist based in St. Louis but travels all over the country, making sure every look she puts together is camera ready.

She said, "I have been a stylist for 25 plus years in print and video world so i work on sets everyday."

Kathy is not just behind the scenes, you'll also find her in front of the camera.

"That's actually where it stared. I started modeling when i was 15. Then it kind of moved into styling," she said.

She pays attention to every detail, even nailpolish.

"Color if really important to me and I'm really tuned into color," said Kathy.

Color wasn't the only thing she had in mind when starting her own nailpolish company this summer.

She said, "I was diagnosed with colon cancer 10 years ago so health became very important to me and a priority to me and chemicals and different things we put on our body, in our body."

This colon cancer survivor set out to make a healthier nail polish.

"My product K. Ferrara Color is a 5-free product," she said.

The term 5-free means her nailpolish doesn't have these potentially harmful ingredients: Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor and Dibutyl Palate (DBP).

She said, "My product is a higher end product that doesnt sacrifice quality or color for the healthy component."

Her experience as a stylist and model came in handy when choosing the perfect colors.

She said, "This is a curated line of 12 polishes that are very elegant and sophisticated."

And thanks to K. Ferrara Color, your nails can also be picture perfect.

The nailpolish is $22 a bottle.

Purchase at the following places: kferraracolor.com

Tints in Ladue

Clean Spa in Chesterfield Valley



