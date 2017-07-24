St. Louis company Sriracha Granada stands out in a sea of red

The recipe for an all natural hot sauce called Sriracha Granada was created in this kitchen in St. Louis.

"I knew the basic Sriracha recipe. Chiles, garlic, sugar, salt and vinegar, then I just started tweaking and changing it to certain types of garlic, peppers, to delveop my type of flavor," said Nathan Litz.

Meet Nathan Litz who developed a recipe that was about to spice up the condiment aisle.

Litz aid, "This was never meant to be a business, this was me making a tasty sauce at home for my friends and family. And I guess they liked it enough to convince me to sell it."

Eventually, the batches got to be too big for his kitchen.

"2.5 years ago, I started working for a private label manufacturer in Illinois so together we developed the sauce from kitchen model to recipe that's easier to manufacturer on a larger scale," he said.

Sriracha Granada stands out in a sea of red.

"There are a thousand red srirachas out there, ours is the only traditional thai Sriracha that's green," he said.

And turns out, St. Louis loves green sriracha sauce. Sriracha Granada can be found in 40 local restaurants. You can also buy it in 40 Shop 'n Save's, 2 Lucky's Markets and a dozen specialty stores. Soon, Sriracha Granada may go nationwide.

He said, "I hope so, we were recently picked up by U.S. Foods for national distribution."

For more information, visit facebook.com/srirachagranada or srirachagranada.com.

