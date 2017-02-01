St. Louis RV Vacation Show invades America's Center this weekend

You can step into some the RV's Van City RV and several other dealers have for sale at the St. Louis RV Vacation and Travel Show which opens tomorrow at America's Center. The show runs through Sunday. Admission is 10 dollars for adults, five dollars for kids between six and 12. There will also be big trailers and pop-up campers. For more information go to stlrv.com.

Of course if you can't make it you can always swing by Van City RV. It's at 3100 Telegraph Road and is open everyday, but Sunday. Give them a call at 800-467-3905 or go here

(© 2017 KSDK)