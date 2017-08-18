Close St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival is this weekend We've got a preview of a big event in Forest Park with music, food, games and a little St. Louis history. KSDK 11:05 AM. CDT August 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Fri. 5-10 PM Sat. 11 AM-10 PM Sun. 11 AM-10 PM stlworldsfare.com Free! © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Growing calls for state senator to resign The mystery of the I-70 black goo Ferguson-Florissant superintendent arrested Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse Little Boy Delivers Baby Brother Clear The Shelters: Free or reduced pet adoption on August 19 Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse Local transgender woman to make history at Busch Stadium 8-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop Solar eclipse experiments More Stories 2 police officers injured in south St. Louis crash Aug 18, 2017, 11:42 a.m. Here's where you can find free eclipse glasses Aug. 18 Aug 18, 2017, 9:18 a.m. Spain terror attacks: At least 1 American killed Aug 18, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs