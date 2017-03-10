St. Patrick's Day celebration on television plaza

The parade, which starts at noon on Saturday, March 11, will feature over floats, bands, large balloons and over 5,000 marchers.

The route starts at the intersection of 20th and Market, travels east down Market, turns at Broadway and ends in front of Busch Stadium.

The 39th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Run is also tomorrow. It starts at 9. You still have time to register. To find all that information visit stpatsrun.com.



