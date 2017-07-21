KSDK
Stepping on the court with the St. Louis Surge

You might not have realized our city is home to a semi-pro basketball team. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker caught up with the women who wear a St. Louis Surge uniform.

Randy Schwentker, KSDK 11:22 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

The Surge will host the 2017 WB CBL National Tournament, August 5th and 6th at Fontbonne University. You can purchase tickets online at stlsurgebasketball.com.
 

