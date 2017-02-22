Stirring the pot with Jean Carnahan

She was Missouri's First Lady in the 90's, the Show Me State's first female U.S. Senator and now this grandmother of six has her own food blog, Good Food St. Louis

"I've always enjoyed cooking and with a blog, a food blog, you combine writing and photography and cooking all the things I love. So it was just a natural for me to do," Jean Carnahan says.

She might have enjoyed cooking, but she wasn't always good at it.

"When I got married I had one thing I could do, I could make tuna fish salad and the fact that Mel married me knowing that was all I cook well, I thought it was really an act of faith on his part."

She quickly learned and continues to digest all kinds of culinary knowledge.

"Okay now what," she asks Chef Cary McDowell at ZZA.

On this particular day, her research took her into the kitchen of ZZA to learn a little about their pizza making process.

"It's a super, super convection oven. You can control the air," McDowell explains.

Most of the time, however, her research on new restaurants is simply dining there.

"I'll go and eat like anyone else would," she points out.

Only she assesses the situation with a few things in mind.

"I think at my age I look for how the surroundings are, the sound, the seating, the comfortable seating. you know the things people my age would think about."

And if she stumbles upon something she dislikes, she tends to keep it to herself.

"I don't write about it because I think anyone who has the courage to take up skillet and a spatula you should encourage them. So I don't do anything to discourage people."

She tries to post something new every other day.

"It's a full time job because I have to do the research and take the photographs. Cooking a recipe takes twice as long because you have to stop and photograph it as you go along," she points out.

So whether you're looking for a new recipe, a new restaurant or just want to catch up with the Carnahan family on their farm check out Good Food St. Louis. It has the right mixture of information garnished with a pinch of personality.

(© 2017 KSDK)