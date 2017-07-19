STL based Snake Bite Co. is making its mark

A local company is making its mark one can of beer at a time.

"We kind of took something that existed and put our own flavor on it."

Kevin Kelly is the owner of Snake Bite Co.

"We used to use an old churchkey to open beers in back, kind of like a nodd to grandpa," he said.

He came up with the idea for the world's first patented forked-church key and bottle opener over few cans of beer.

Kevin said, "We used to do two holes in the back of the can and I just said, 'Why don't you just put two prongs on your churchkey,so that's what we did."

They called it the snake bite.



"The modern churchkey," he said.

The snakebite is wrapped in leather so the only thing it's taking a bite out of is a can of beer.

"We wanted to make it portable and didn't want it to just hang on your keys and rip a hole in your jeans. So we decided to integrate stel and leather together so you can slide it in and out and always have your bottle opener ready to go," Kevin said.

And now that more and more craft breweries are canning beer, more and more people are using the snake bite.

"We initially made it for craft beer because craft beer is going through a canning revolution right now. And when you do that, it helps the beer pour out smoother, creating less of a foam or a head."

The Snake Bite is made in St. Louis, on Cherokee Street and is a popular gift for wedding parties.

"We do personalized them. Put three to four intiials on the back of each snake bite. One of the most popular things we have on social media right now," he said.

They also have shirts, hats, and other products like the Mamba.

"A tool made specifically for bartenders and of course incorporates the snake bite functionality," he said.

Check out their website at snakebiteco.com.



