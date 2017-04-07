KSDK
Close

STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan featured in Naked Food Magazine

STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan recently got the attention of a national publication Naked Food Magazine. Here what she had to say about it.

KSDK 12:20 PM. CDT April 07, 2017

You can find the recipe for this Plant-Powered Protein Bowl on her website here. You can also see what's she's whipping up on Facebook and Twitter. Her website is also the place where you can learn more about her national feature.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories