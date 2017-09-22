Strange Folk Festival is this weekend

The Strange Folk Festival runs today through Sunday at Carondelet Park. It's free to attend. you can get more information at strangefolkfestival.com. You can purchase this creative couple's work at their Etsy shop.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
There's a festival going on this weekend where you'll find some sort of strange things. 200 makers, designers and artists are coming together for the strange folk festival and Photojournalist Randy Schwentker recently met two of them.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs