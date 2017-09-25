Stringbean Coffee Co. in Brentwood is a blast from the past

BRENTWOOD, MO - Inside Stringbean Coffee roasting facility in Brentwood, you'll find the smell of freshly roasted coffee beans and the sound of good music.



Peter Cohen said, "Stringbean as in guitar strings and coffee beans. Music, coffee, those are my passions."

Meet owner and roaster Peter Cohen.

He said, "They call me Stringbean Pete."

He was a banker for almost 16 years, roasting coffee was just a hobby.

"The joke was a bean counter in my prior life before becoming a bean cooker," said Pete.

But in 2011, he decided his coffee cup was half full and started Stringbean Coffee Company.

He said, "I decided to move into coffee fulltime."

Stringbean Pete has music playing whenever he's roasting.

He said, "I play all kinds of music... we do play disco."

He roasts under a disco ball.

"I roast under thee disco ball. It's the Soul Train disco ball that was used on set from 1972 to 1978," Pete said.

Pete was able to track down that piece of soul train history through a blog.

"I can't tell you though what I paid for it," he said.

The roasting facility also has a tasting area. You'll find a fully restored gas pump, a cafe sign, guitars on the wall, and a couple groovy mannequins to keep the party going.

"Lola has been with me for a long time she's an old a manneqiun from Saks Fifth Avenue and my brother in law sent me the green one. That's Freddy Mercury," he said.

Stringbean Coffee Company offers 8 roasts.

"Does it make you want to dance under the disco ball?," he asked the reporter who tasted the espresso.

He said, "It's just good mojo. It's all of these great performers that performed under the disco ball shining up on them shining onto my coffee."

A coffee company that's a little bit rock n roll and a whole lot of soul.

Stringbean Coffee Company will be open Saturdays starting October 7th from 8-11AM. They offer classes and do events like yoga there, follow them on facebook.com/stringbeancoffeeco to keep up.

You'll find it at 858 Hanley Industrial Court in Brentwood. The number is (314) 472-3267.

You can find this coffee all over the area.

It's at Schnucks and Dierbergs for a listed of retail locations go to stringbeancoffee.com.



