Stuckmeyer's offers one of the best hayrides in St. Louis

FENTON, MO - This time of year, there's a lot of excitement at this working family farm. Between picking your own pumpkin, Fort Spooky, hayrides and more, you won't want to miss out on visiting Stuckmeyer's during the month of October.

"We've been doing it so long kids are bringing their kids. we're proud to show 'em our farm and enjoy this," said Phil Leckrone.

Stuckmeyer's is a 4th generation family owned vegetable farm between Fenton and Arnold. Fort Spooky has evolved over the years.

"We offer a playground for kids to play in with lots of slides activities small corn maze," he said.

You can find pumpkins in the greenhouse or pick them yourself. You can also take a hayride.

"The hayride is one of the best in St. Louis," he said.

The hayride lasts about 20 minutes and includes a tour of the farm. They also set up different displays throughout the farm to enjoy on your ride.

The hayride costs $3. Fort Spooky is free. Stuckmeyer's is located at 249 Schneider Drive, Fenton. It's open 9-6 M-F and 9-5 on weekends. The website is stuckmeyers.com and phone number is (636) 349-1225.



© 2017 KSDK-TV