SUNSET HILLS - There is a home in the Tapawingo Golf Course Community in Sunset Hills that is stunning from the street, but wait until you see what is just beyond the front doors. Talk about a peaceful view from the two-story great room window.

"A bit of a blur between indoors and outdoors, which is kind of nice," the homeowner, Joyce Anderson, said.

As you'll see, nature is a theme throughout this Country French-style home, owned by a local doctor and his wife.

"This is the study and it feels like you're in a treehouse because of all the windows and all the natural light," Anderson said.

John Gormley, CEO for St. Louis Realtors, says the luxury home market in St. Louis is booming. According to the St. Louis Housing Report for March, 17 percent of all homes sold in St. Louis City and County combined were in the luxury home category, that's $500,000 and up.

The home, which has 10,000-square-feet of living space, is on the market for just under $1.6 Million.

"Our daughter is heading to college in the fall. My husband and I are just ready for a new adventure," Anderson explained.

So now, a new family has the opportunity to enjoy everything this house has to offer.

"The house is fabulous. Home theatre in lower level, fantastic bedrooms, wonderful kitchen. But the icing on the cake is the pool house out back," Mark Cooper, Broker/Owner of Re/Max Edge, said.

Photos: This Sunset Hills home has a $800K pool house

To see the pool house, which is valued at $800,000, you must step into the backyard, and then look up.

"This is the only one I've seen to this degree in a very long time. Once you see if for yourself. your jaw is going to drop,” Cooper said.

That's right, this pool house is perched on a hill.

"You get this wonderful cross breeze. You're, in some case, above the tree line. It's really pretty neat, pretty special," Anderson said.

The pool house in complete with a kitchen and entertainment area. You can even enjoy the pool any time of year.

Anderson said, "There's a roof and a cypress ceiling so it gives a lot of warmth but its partially opened so you can keep the pool open year-round."

It's a house in Sunset Hills with wow factor from top to bottom.

