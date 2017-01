(Photo: Spears, Melissa)

The Super Gogi Bowl is available all this week through Super Bowl Sunday. It serves 6 to 8 people and costs 45 dollars. If want to place an order for Super Bowl Sunday give Seoul Taco a call at 314-863-1148. You can also go to seoultaco.com to see what else their serving. Seoul Taco is on Delmar.

