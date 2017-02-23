Sweet Life Gourmet offers cupcakes that are vegan and organic

On the surface, Create Space Generator in the Delmar Loop looks like an eclectic boutique. But it's much more than a retail store, it's a product incubator where 20 artisans make and sell their goods.

Meet one of the makers, baker Carrie Lewis.

She said, "Also known as the cupcake queen of Sweet Life Gourmet."

Carrie's cupcakes are both vegan and organic, using ingredients like coconut oil.

She said, "Usually, it's mostly about profit margins while with us, it's about quality."

The business got started when her son celebrated his first birthday.

Carrie said, "I went out and ventured to search for organic, gourmet, superfood cake... and I couldn't find it anywhere."

So she decided on a homemade cake instead.

"Started using coconut oil to bake with, baked him a cake for his first birthday, and people have not stopped letting me bake ever since," she said.

Now her cupcake business is getting a big boost thanks to Create Space Generator, where she sells them.

A major grocery store is taking notice. Carrie says she's expecting her cupcakes will be sold at local Whole Foods by spring, with the opportunity of them being available in all Midwest stores.

She said, "Until then, please come to Create Space."

If you want to try them before the secret is out, you can purchase them every Tuesday and Friday.

But that's not alls he sells.

Create Space Generator is located at 6325 Delmar Boulevard. For more information on Sweet Life Gourmet, visit facebook.com/SweetLifeCupCakeQueen.



