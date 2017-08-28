Taco Buddha opens in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - Taco Buddha serves Austin style tacos with international flare or as owner Kurt Eller puts it, "Humble vessels that have all kinds of different flavors from around the world," he said.

Choose your tacos and sides from the brown paper menu on the wall. You'll find tacos like jerk chicken with mango chutney for just $3.75.

They're also serving up red chile crusted steak in a tortilla, of course.

He said, "Braised and grilled and that has jalapeno cream sauce."

The pork carnnitas are simmered in green chile for 2 and a half hours. There are also vegetarian options like the veggie saute with zucchini, green bell peppers, and portabello mushrooms.

Tacos aren't just for lunch or dinner at Taco Buddha.

Kurt said, "We're doing breakfast tacos straight from Austin, TX, where I'm from, what I grew up eating all my life and hopefully they take off here like they do in the Southwest and Texas."

7405 Pershing Ave, University City

Hours through September:

Thursday and Friday, open for breakfast from 8-11 AM

Lunch, 11:30-2:30

Saturday, open for breakfast from 8-11

Lunch, 11:30-2:30, and Dinner, 4-8, or until they sell out of food

314.502.9951

tacobuddha.com

Instagram: @taco_buddha



